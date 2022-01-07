Swiss National Bank Sells 20,700 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Catalent worth $89,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1,178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $116.92 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

