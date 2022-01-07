Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

SYNA opened at $258.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

