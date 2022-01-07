Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $167.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

