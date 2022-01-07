Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

