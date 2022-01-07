Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $68,531,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,620.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,728.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,767.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

