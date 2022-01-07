Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

MKSI stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.