Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $87.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,780. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

