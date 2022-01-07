T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.73.

Shares of TMUS opened at $115.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

