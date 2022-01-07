Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce sales of $6.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.13 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 104,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

