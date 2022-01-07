Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $224.20 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

