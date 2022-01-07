TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,320,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

