TD Asset Management Inc. Has $109.05 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $109,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 86,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

