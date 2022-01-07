TD Asset Management Inc. Has $153.56 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $153,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $271.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.