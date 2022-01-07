TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $493,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

