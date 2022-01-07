TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 66,155 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Republic Services worth $109,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.42 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.