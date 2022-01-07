Tdam USA Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

