Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $95.65 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

