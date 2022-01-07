TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 8.1%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 3,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

