Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Vistra accounts for about 0.3% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,013. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

