Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Cap of $70.66 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $30.74 or 0.00074562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $70.66 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,474 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,758 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

