Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE TEI opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,173,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 655,059 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

