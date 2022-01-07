Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE TEI opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
