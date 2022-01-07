Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.49 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

