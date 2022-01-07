Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

XMLV opened at $57.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

