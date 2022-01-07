Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $279,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 100.6% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2,546.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 24,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 66.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.46.

HON stock opened at $213.08 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average of $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

