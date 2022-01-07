Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.