Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $328.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $912.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

