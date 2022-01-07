Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.05. 7,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,564. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tenaris by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

