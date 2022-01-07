Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.