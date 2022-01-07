Teradyne’s (TER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (CNSX:TER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Teradyne Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

