Teradyne’s (TER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (CNSX:TER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.