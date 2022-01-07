Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 221,916 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,339,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.1% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $170,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.