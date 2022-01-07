Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $379,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,088.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,074.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $850.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

