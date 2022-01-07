Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.45 Million

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $671.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.60 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $605.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.93. 242,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

