Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 66.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

