Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,876,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

