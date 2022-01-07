Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.