Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $623,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,602,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,470,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Raymond James by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,039,000 after purchasing an additional 141,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $105.03 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

