Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 10,901 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $156,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.