Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,129.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 710.50 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,341.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,561.09.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

