Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 350 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

