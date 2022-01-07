Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 425 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,374,000 after acquiring an additional 316,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after buying an additional 79,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,671,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $75.42 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

