The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski Sells 524,511 Shares

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AES stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. 4,655,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,024. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after acquiring an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

