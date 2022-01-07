The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $72.27. 86,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

