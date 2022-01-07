The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

