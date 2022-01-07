The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

