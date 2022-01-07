The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

