The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the November 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE GCV opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

