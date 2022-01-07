The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.42.

IVZ stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Invesco by 15.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

