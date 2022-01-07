The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.9% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

