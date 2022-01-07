The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.