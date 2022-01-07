The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce $34.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $32.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $150.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.05 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.86 billion to $159.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.33. 122,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,186. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

